Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Increased by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 125.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 9.8% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $176,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $3,231.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,330.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,304.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,205.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target (up previously from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

