Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.650-3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.57.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,307. Ameren has a one year low of $67.14 and a one year high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.