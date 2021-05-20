American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Assets Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, May 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

AAT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

AAT stock opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.20.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 34,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,352,000 after purchasing an additional 530,213 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 28,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.87 per share, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 117,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $3,480,941.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 213,870 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,520. Insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

