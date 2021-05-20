American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) CEO Sells $2,591,000.00 in Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total transaction of $2,591,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

S Craig Lindner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of American Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $2,596,400.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of American Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $130.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.02 and its 200 day moving average is $102.58. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

AFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

