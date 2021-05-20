American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.240-1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.78. 4,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zelman & Associates reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.55.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.