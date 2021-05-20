American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (TSE:HOT)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.46.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$51.36 million during the quarter.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.