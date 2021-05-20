American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 46.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,826 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,798,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,878,000 after acquiring an additional 300,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533,688 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $290,331,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,025,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,978,000 after purchasing an additional 440,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,970,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,202,000 after purchasing an additional 103,195 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AIG opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

