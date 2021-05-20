Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) had its target price decreased by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$3.95 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on USA. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$5.00 to C$2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins cut shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.40 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

USA stock opened at C$1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$1.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.31. The stock has a market cap of C$264.85 million and a PE ratio of -6.79.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.