Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by JLP Asset Management LLC

JLP Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust makes up about 1.4% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSE COLD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,586. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $202,950.00. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,592 shares of company stock worth $8,613,386 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

