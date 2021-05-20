AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) EVP Vincent J. Gagliano Sells 2,499 Shares

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $160,660.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,354.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $64.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.30. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.79 million. Analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 102.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after acquiring an additional 388,275 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,205,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,226,000 after purchasing an additional 193,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,027,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,884,000 after purchasing an additional 168,625 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 111.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 259,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after purchasing an additional 136,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 79.2% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 244,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 108,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

