AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,885,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,338 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.25% of AMETEK worth $368,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,015,000 after purchasing an additional 598,826 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,233,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,885,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,904,000 after purchasing an additional 160,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,648,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $131.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.42. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.27 and a 52 week high of $139.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

