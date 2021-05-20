Amgen Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $16.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a research report issued on Sunday, May 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $16.66 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.46. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2023 earnings at $18.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.55 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $248.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.10. Amgen has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.