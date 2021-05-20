Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $270.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2022 earnings at $16.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.86.

Shares of AMGN opened at $248.63 on Monday. Amgen has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.10. The stock has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $239,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,525,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

