Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th.

Shares of AMKR opened at $19.82 on Thursday. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AMKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,574.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,375 shares of company stock worth $2,511,550. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

