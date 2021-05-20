Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Amphenol by 104.9% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $656,404,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 107.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,526 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amphenol by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,620,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1,789.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,398,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,691 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at $41,702,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 619,133 shares of company stock worth $41,302,363. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE APH opened at $65.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.90. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $44.60 and a 1-year high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

