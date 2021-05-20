Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Earnings Results

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Analog Devices stock traded up $7.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.47. 141,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,420. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.85. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $109.52 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.35.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Insiders have sold a total of 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.