Analysts Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $737.87 Million

Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will post $737.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $784.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $637.59 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $637.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $11.13 on Monday, hitting $539.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,341. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $525.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $288.50 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.