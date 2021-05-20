Analysts Anticipate JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. JD.com reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JD. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in JD.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in JD.com by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in JD.com by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 22,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JD.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,774,000 after buying an additional 59,256 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,402,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com has a 12-month low of $49.33 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.20.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

