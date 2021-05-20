Analysts Anticipate Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to post sales of $26.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.10 million. Sotherly Hotels reported sales of $5.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 401.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year sales of $113.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $121.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $184.10 million, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $185.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 38.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $74,130.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 391,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,116.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SOHO remained flat at $$3.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. 17 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,007. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $50.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

