Analysts Anticipate U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.33 Million

Equities analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) will report $342.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $340.76 million to $343.90 million. U.S. Concrete reported sales of $322.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Concrete.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. U.S. Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $54.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64. U.S. Concrete has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.11 million, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $368,476 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

