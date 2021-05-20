Analysts Expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $448.56 Million

Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will post sales of $448.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $424.00 million to $472.90 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $429.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $2.70 on Thursday, hitting $79.12. 1,072,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,312. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.63. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $434,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $90,110.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,390 shares of company stock worth $7,174,215 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

