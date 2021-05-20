Analysts Expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $448.56 Million

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will post sales of $448.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $424.00 million to $472.90 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $429.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $2.70 on Thursday, hitting $79.12. 1,072,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,312. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.63. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $434,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $90,110.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,390 shares of company stock worth $7,174,215 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.