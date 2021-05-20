Analysts Expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.26). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Design Therapeutics.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $42,955,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,380,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,409,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,704,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,788,000.

NASDAQ DSGN opened at $25.30 on Monday. Design Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Design Therapeutics (DSGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.