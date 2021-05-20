Analysts Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Will Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $4,243,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAA traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,459. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $108.06 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

