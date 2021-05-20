Analysts Set Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) PT at $23.57

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.57.

ATC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atotech in the first quarter valued at about $15,137,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,111,872,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Shares of NYSE:ATC traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,538. Atotech has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.04.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

