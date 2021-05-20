Analysts Set Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Price Target at $14.60

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRIS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Curis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Curis alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Curis during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,865,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at $11,434,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.73. 1,130,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,954. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 3.29. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curis will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.