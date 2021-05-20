Analysts Set Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Target Price at $35.75

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRVN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $10,546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $85,615,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $911,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $766,000.

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82. Driven Brands has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

