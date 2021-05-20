Analysts Set Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) PT at $107.74

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-six have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.29.

A number of research firms have commented on MU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $639,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,098. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $79.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

