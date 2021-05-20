Analyzing MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) & Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.9% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of MassRoots shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MassRoots and Chindata Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $20,000.00 677.52 -$34.27 million N/A N/A Chindata Group $120.74 million 43.17 -$24.69 million N/A N/A

Chindata Group has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Profitability

This table compares MassRoots and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots N/A -64.31% 4,142,535.50% Chindata Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MassRoots and Chindata Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A Chindata Group 0 1 7 0 2.88

Chindata Group has a consensus price target of $20.91, indicating a potential upside of 46.53%. Given Chindata Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than MassRoots.

Summary

Chindata Group beats MassRoots on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MassRoots Company Profile

MassRoots, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates www.MassRoots.com, which enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement, as well as enables cannabis consumers to find products, connect with other enthusiasts, and deliver fresh content that informs audience. MassRoots, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions, covering infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

