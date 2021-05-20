Andreve Vicente Ariztegui Sells 1,100 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE SCCO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,803. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 145.83%.

SCCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Southern Copper by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Southern Copper by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Southern Copper by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.