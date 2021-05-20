Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ANGN. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

NASDAQ ANGN traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $16.07. 867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83. Angion Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.94).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth about $17,001,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth approximately $15,811,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth approximately $11,113,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,670,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,244,000.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

