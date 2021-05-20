Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $150.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.29, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $75.82.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

