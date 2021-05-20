Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

BUD opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $75.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.29, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $761,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,089 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $509,318,000 after purchasing an additional 306,982 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,597,000 after acquiring an additional 598,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $114,510,000 after acquiring an additional 202,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

