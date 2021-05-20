Annapolis Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.92. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

