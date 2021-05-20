Annapolis Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 135,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 452,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52,692 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 81,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 142,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.86. The stock had a trading volume of 50,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,495. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.18. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.