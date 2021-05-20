Annapolis Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $54,478,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $30,726,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $22,114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,218,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,487,000.

FERG has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of FERG opened at $135.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.07. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $134.82.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.729 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

