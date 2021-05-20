Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Gap Down to $21.20

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.20, but opened at $20.65. Annexon shares last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 19 shares.

ANNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Annexon news, EVP Sanjay Keswani sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $120,529.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $95,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $95,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,245 shares of company stock worth $372,094.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Annexon by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter worth about $1,752,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Annexon by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,437,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,968,000 after buying an additional 98,825 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Annexon by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

