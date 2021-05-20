ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.20

Shares of ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 1144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.63.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.