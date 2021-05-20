Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.67.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the first quarter worth $730,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 75,726 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 36,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $6,863,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $4.08. 543,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,509. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $688.70 million, a PE ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

