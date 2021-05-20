Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $16.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AR. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.13.

NYSE:AR opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,498,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Antero Resources by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

