Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after acquiring an additional 541,603 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Anthem by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after acquiring an additional 381,247 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.81.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $393.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

