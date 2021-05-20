AntiMatter (MATTER) Market Cap Achieves $7.50 Million

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 20th. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $7.50 million and $1.25 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 45.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001929 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AntiMatter Coin Profile

MATTER is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi.

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

