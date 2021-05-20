Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) CAO Purchases $10,095.00 in Stock

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) CAO Justin Frenzel purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $10,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,095. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AIV traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,243,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,294. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 54,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.