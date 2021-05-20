Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Raises Dividend to $2.57 Per Share

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 2.5681 per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from Aperam’s previous dividend of $2.52.

Aperam stock opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.66. Aperam has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 2.14.

APEMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aperam currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

