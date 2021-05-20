APIX (APIX) Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 425.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One APIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APIX has traded up 357.1% against the US dollar. APIX has a total market cap of $39.21 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00074119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00019418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $459.28 or 0.01134724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00057191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.71 or 0.09526044 BTC.

About APIX

APIX (APIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.