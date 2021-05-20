Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Insider Purchases $31,400.00 in Stock

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMEH. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter worth $269,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,489,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

