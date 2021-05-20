Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.260–0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.05 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.680–0.650 EPS.

Appian stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.87. 18,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,552. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.87 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.11. Appian has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.25.

In related news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

