Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APLE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

APLE stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

