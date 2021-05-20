Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 34.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

AAOI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $211.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after acquiring an additional 609,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 65,412 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1,932.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 440,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 430,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 165,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

