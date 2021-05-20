Aquila Resources Inc. (TSE:AQA) Director Purchases C$40,418.81 in Stock

Aquila Resources Inc. (TSE:AQA) Director Andrew William Dunn purchased 464,584 shares of Aquila Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$40,418.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 864,584 shares in the company, valued at C$75,218.81.

TSE:AQA opened at C$0.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$30.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10. Aquila Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.22.

Aquila Resources Company Profile

Aquila Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, copper, lead, silver, and nickel deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Back Forty project, a development stage volcanogenic massive sulfide deposit located in Menominee County, Michigan.

