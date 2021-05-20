Arbor Realty Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 11,446 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,867% compared to the average daily volume of 582 call options.

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.06%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

